Two people shot at DeKalb Co. gas station News Two people shot at DeKalb Co. gas station Two people have been shot at a Texaco Gas Station in Clarkston, according to the Clarkston Police Department. One person is in serious condition, and the other was shot in the leg, according to police.

According to authorities, there was a fight in the gas station parking lot prior to the shooting. The gas station is located near the intersection of I-285 and Ponce De Leon. Clarkston and DeKalb County police have responded to the shooting,

Police say the incident occurred around 9:15pm. They are currently reviewing surveillance tape. Police say they believe the suspect has fled the scene.