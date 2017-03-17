Deadly shooting at Ingles grocery store

Auburn GA shooting (courtesy of Lisa Williams)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Auburn GA shooting (courtesy of Lisa Williams)

Auburn GA shooting (courtesy of Lisa Williams)

Posted:Mar 17 2017 06:51PM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 07:01PM EDT

AUBURN, Ga. - Auburn police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an Ingles grocery store.Police confirm that they received a call about the shooting just before 5:00pm.

The shooting occurred at the Ingles grocery store location at 1502 Atlanta Hwy.

The GBI has been called to help investigate with the Auburn Police Department.

We are working to update this story.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories