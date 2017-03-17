Deadly shooting at Ingles grocery store

- Auburn police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an Ingles grocery store.Police confirm that they received a call about the shooting just before 5:00pm.

The shooting occurred at the Ingles grocery store location at 1502 Atlanta Hwy.

#BREAKING GBI confirms to #fox5atl they are investigating a shooting at the Ingles in Auburn, GA. @jaclynFOX5ATL headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/1DVIaXkb30 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 17, 2017

The GBI has been called to help investigate with the Auburn Police Department.

