Teddy the therapy dog helps patients celebrate Saint Patrick's Day News Teddy the therapy dog helps patients celebrate Saint Patrick's Day Teddy the therapy dog is spreading a bit of Irish luck this Saint Patrick's Day.

- Teddy the therapy dog is spreading a bit of Irish luck this Saint Patrick's Day.

Teddy got decked out in his best Saint Patrick's Day outfit while visiting patients at the IU Health Arnett in Lafayette, Indiana.

He even helped pass out some pup paw pops.

Teddy's owner says they both love spreading cheer to their patients, as well as sharing the importance of therapy dogs.

"Oh he loves it, he knows he's something special when I dress him up," said owner Bob Feuer. "I dress him up for every holiday and the patients really get a charge out of that."

Teddy also made stops during the day at Digby Place and Westmister Village.