Second Amber Alert for Tennessee teen who disappeared with her teacher

(FoxNews.com) - The search for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl believed to be with a teacher has “gone fairly cold,” Fox 17 Nashville reports.

The hunt for blond-haired Elizabeth Thomas entered a fifth day Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for her and 50-year-old Maury County Schools health teacher Tad Cummins. The TBI has issued a second Amber Alert for the girl. Investigators believe Cummins may have abducted the girl to “potentially sexually exploit her.”

“It's absolutely important that everyone in this nation know about these individuals because frankly, they could be anywhere right now,” TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said Thursday, according to the station. “We've amped up our language because we really need the public to know that this young girl is in danger.”

UPDATE: Here's the latest in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert. We're doing everything we can to bring Elizabeth home. https://t.co/iJs4ZXusme pic.twitter.com/tnamANlpi7 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 16, 2017

The pair may have driven to Decatur, Ala., on Monday, the station reported Thursday.

