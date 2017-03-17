3 men, 1 woman shot at West End Mall News 3 men, 1 woman shot at West End Mall Atlanta police are investigating a shooting outside the West End Mall. Three adult males and one female were shot, according to police.

Police say the fight started with an altercation inside the mall related to drugs and gang affiliation.

Police also say someone got out of a white truck and began shooting the victims outside of the mall. That's when people on the street started shooting back.

One of the victims hit was a female innocent bystander. Police say her injuries were so minor that she did not need to go to the hospital.

This is a developing story.