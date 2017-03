- A 34-year-old Bibb County man has been charged with rape and human trafficking.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals and Bibb County sheriff's investigators arrested Najiy Williams after discovering five women being held at a Roadway Inn in Macon.

One of the women told investigators she met Williams online, and he lured her to Macon with the promise of work. She claims he then forced her into prostitution.

Officials said the four other women had similar stories.