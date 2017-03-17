Clayton County police searching for 2 missing girls

- Police are searching for two little girls in Clayton County.

Adormi Harris, 11, and Imani Turner, 3, disappeared from a home on Sterling Ridge Drive in Riverdale late Thursday night.

A caregiver told police she put the girls to bed around 11 p.m. Thursday, but they were gone when she went to their bedroom to check on them about an hour later.

The caregiver told investigators after searching the home for the girls, she discovered her purse, two cell phones, vehicle keys and a tablet had been taken.

"The caregiver also discovered that a stop stick which had been put in place to secure the door, had been removed and placed to the side," police said in a news release.

According to police, Adormi is described as a black female, 4'9", 101 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She suffers from PTSD, anxiety and insomnia.

Imani is described as a black female, 2'6", 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink stretchy pants.

Police said both girls are likely not wearing any shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.