Georgia's revised 'campus carry' bill moves forward

- The campus carry bill has been approved by Georgia lawmakers, but with some changes.

The legislation would allow anyone 21-years and older to carry a concealed handgun on a public college campus, as long as they have a state-issued permit.

The committee added an exemption for buildings where high school students attend classes.

The bill will now go to the rules committee, which will determine whether or not it gets a floor vote.

