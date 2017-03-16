Man charged with killing Johns Creek woman remains in jail

- A man accused in the case of a Johns Creek woman who was found brutally murdered outside a home for sale in Roswell will not get out of jail anytime soon.

A judge found there is sufficient evidence for James Lloyd to face murder and aggravated assault in Karen LaForge's death.

She was found dead outside a home on Tyson Circle on January 17.

Petra Reese is also charged in the case.

Police said she is the ex-wife of the victim’s fiancé.