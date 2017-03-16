U.S. Attorney: Not enough evidence in case against former Union City officer

- There will be no federal indictment of a former officer who shot and killed a teen in 2011.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said there is not enough evidence to support the charges.

Ariston Waiters was shot by then Union City Officer Luther Lewis after running away from the scene of a fight.

During the struggle, Lewis claimed Waiters grabbed his gun, but some witnesses said that is not what happened.

The family still stands by what those witnesses have said.

Two separate Fulton County grand juries decided not to indict Lewis.

Lewis left the department in 2012.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council pulled his certification last year because he did not disclose the shooting when applying for a job in Savannah.

