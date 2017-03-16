Murder suspect arrested after month-long search

- A man was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from a gas station incident, after being on the run for more than a month, according to Gwinnett County Police.

19-year-old Nickolas Young was arrested at a residence off Collins Hill Road. Young was identified as a suspect in February, and was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The suspect is accused of getting into a verbal argument with the victim, Vitali Mialik, at a Valero gas station, and shooting Mialik with an assault rifle, according to police.

Young was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail and booked in shortly after 2pm.

The incident occurred on February 3rd on Beaver Ruin Road. Mialik was pronounced dead at the scene.