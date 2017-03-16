19-year-old held a gunpoint during Marietta home invasion News Marietta Home Invasion, victim 19 Marietta Police are searching for two men who broke into a woman's apartment and held a gun to her neck.

Officers say the home invasion happened at 2am at The Crawford at East Cobb Apartments. The 19-year-old victim was asleep at the time. Police say the masked gunmen wore gloves. Officer's tell Fox5's Aungelique Proctor, one put a gun to her neck, while the other ransacked the apartment.

" You can only imagine, you are asleep in your bed, by yourself and these two men just come plying into your apartment, searching for something, holding you at gunpoint. You are petrified, " Officer Brittany Wallace said.

Police say the young woman just moved to Georgia in January. She had planned to go to college soon.

Neighbors we talked to were unaware of the assault.

"This is definitely scary. I am so glad I have a dog," One resident told us.

Police say the only description they have on the intruders is that they are two black males, about 6 feet in height.