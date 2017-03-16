- Gwinnett Co. Police and church members join forces to make “blessing bags”

The Gwinnett County Police are always giving back to the community. But recently they joined forces with the Dacula United Methodist Church to do something extra special.

Twenty-three women of the church had been working on “blessing bags” since the beginning of the year. The community service project put together necessary items for the homeless in the community.

The bags contain “toiletry items, non-perishable food, socks, gloves, hats and other items that they saw fit.”

Each road officer with the police department Central Precinct will have at least one bag to give out to someone in need.