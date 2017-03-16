GBI arrests three suspects in shooting death of U.S. Marshal

The GBI has arrested three people in the shooting death of a U.S. Marshal. Patrick Thomas Carothers was part of a team executing a search warrant for a fugitive out of South Carolina when when he was killed on November 18, 2016.



Dontrell Montese Carter was wanted for attempted murder of police officers, domestic violence, and unlawfully discharging a weapon during an incident in September 2016 in Sumter County, South Carolina. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force had tracked Carter to a residence in Allenhurst, Georgia located in Long County. At the residence where Carter was hiding, law enforcement also made contact and interviewed Ashley Chavon Roberts, Levy Lewis Jenkins, and Jeremy Lance Lewis. The investigation into Carothers’ murder found the three committed acts which hindered Carter’s capture.



As a result, Roberts, 24, Jenkins, 34, and Lewis, 32, have each been charged with one count of Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of Criminal (felony) and one count of Felony Murder in Carothers’ death



Carothers was a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service and deputy commander of its Southeast Regional Task Force.



