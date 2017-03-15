Deputies: Victim snaps photo of store peeper

- A woman in a dressing room said a man tried to film her. She confronted the man and was able to snap a photo of him before he ran out the store.

It happened Kohl’s located at the 3630 Peachtree Parkway. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug Rainwater said last Wednesday around 8 p.m., a woman walked into a dressing room to try on clothes and when she looked up

“There was somebody in the adjacent room holding up a cell phone just like this over the petition filming her. She looks up, sees the phone, she immediately goes into the next dressing room where the man is, confronting him,” said Deputy Rainwater.

The woman chased the perp out the door, but not before snapping a picture of him.

“The sheriff’s office doesn't advise you take the law into your own hands but she did confront him, she chased him out, she took the pic,” said Deputy Rainwater.

Several people who shop in this shopping center and none of them had heard what had happened at the store, but they said now that they know, they will be more careful. They have mixed opinions about the woman's bold move.

News Radio 106.7’s Christy Hutchings reached out to Kohl’s for a comment. They sent a statement which reads in part:

“A police investigation is under way into this matter. We are cooperating with the authorities leading the investigation and are referring all media inquiries to police.”

Deputy Rainwater said if anyone recognizes the man, they should call the sheriff’s office.

