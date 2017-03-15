All lanes reopened on I-75 N after Cobb County crash

- All lanes of I-75 North at I-575 in Cobb County have reopened following an accident involving three cars and a tractor trailer that was leaking fuel.

The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday and caused major delays along the highway.

Cobb County Fire and Rescue says diesel fuel had spread about 150 yards across the highway and required a sand truck to help clean up. No one was injured in the wreck, officials said.

Five of the highway's six lanes were blocked as crews cleared the roadway.

It's unclear what caused the accident.

NEXT ARTICLE: Man killed, 31 displaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire