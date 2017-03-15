Women sought in Bibb County credit card fraud case

- Police need your help to identify two woman wanted for credit card fraud in Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the women at local business.

On March 5, deputies received a call on Metro Way reporting a victim’s credit card fraudulently being used to make purchases. An investigation revealed that the two women were involved.

The women were traveling in a Mercedes Metris Van.

Anyone with identifying information in this case is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

