Forsyth County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of K-9 deputy

- Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Deputy Tryst. Tryst had been with the department from 2007 to 2013. He passed away Tuesday night.

"While he was a tough K-9 to criminals, he was also a very lovable K-9 to kids that he met. "

Tryst is credited for tracking down hundreds of missing persons and suspects as well as drug busts over the years.

"He has been to many community events where kids were able to come up and pet him, and safely watch him demonstrate his work."

Thank you for your service, Deputy Tryst.

NEXT ARTICLE: Georgia toddler fighting Stage IV cancer in need of prayers