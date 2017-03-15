Police: Man wanted for stealing $9K in tree cutting scam

- Police are searching for a Flowery Branch man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in connection with a tree cutting scam in Gwinnett County.

Authorities said they started investigating Andrew Mosley, 22, in December of last year after learning he was operating a fake business where he would pose as a tree cutting and removal service, using different company names. According to police, some of those false names include B&M Tree Services, Mosley Tree Service and United Tree Service.

Do you know this con man who is wanted for thousands in a tree cutting scam? Call @StopCrimeATL Details here: https://t.co/siPqBI14gb pic.twitter.com/DEhn6fSDjA — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 15, 2017

Police said after receiving a half or full payment, Mosley would not complete the work or he would only complete half of the tree cutting and removal job. He's accused of stealing money from 14 different people, which include several elderly victims in their mid 70's and early 80's.

Gwinnett County police detectives believe Mosley was paid about $9,000 in the tree cutting scam. He's wanted for 13 counts of misdemeanor theft by conversion and one count of felony theft by conversion.

Anyone with information on Mosley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

According to detectives, one of the best ways to avoid being scammed by a fake company is by checking the Secretary of State's website to verify the company exists.

NEXT: Student brought handgun to Madison County Middle School