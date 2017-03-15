PHOTOS: Dozens charged in Gordon County drug trafficking sweep

- Several law enforcement agencies swept across Gordon County to serve arrest warrants in a months-long drug investigation.

According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, “Operation SPRING CLEAN” resulted in a litany of drug and firearms charges for 48 people. Authorities have arrested 36 of them, but the remaining 12 are still at-large.

The investigation, which began on June 2016, involved electronic surveillance and dozens of undercover drug purchases.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives focused on the distribution of methamphetamine and other controlled substances, and seized over five pounds of methamphetamine valued at over $112,000 and a number of illegal firearms.

A full list of the persons charged in the operation can be found here.

SEE ALSO: Amber Alert for Tenn. teen believed to be with armed man