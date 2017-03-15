Suspects sought in Macon Metro PCS robbery

Authorities in Bibb County are searching for four suspects accused of robbing a Metro PCS.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the men were at the store on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard asking about buying iPhones. Deputies say one of them grabbed a phone from the employee’s hands and another one the counter and all four of them left the store.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

