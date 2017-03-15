Amber Alert for Tenn. teen believed to be with armed man

- Authorities in Tennessee issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old girl, who is believed to be in Alabama with an armed man.

TAKE A GOOD LOOK: The subjects of our #AMBERAlert may be in a silver Nissan Rogue, with TN plate 976-ZPT. Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/ir7HqX0wXI — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 15, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Elizabeth Thomas, of Columbia, may be in the Decatur, Alabama area with 50-year-old Tad Cummins, who investigators think is armed with two handguns.

The two could be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee plate 976-ZPT.

Thomas was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. According to the TBI, she's described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5'5" tall.

Decatur is about 3-and-a-half hours away from Atlanta, located in northern Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

