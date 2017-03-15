Amber Alert for Tenn. teen believed to be with armed man

Posted:Mar 15 2017 08:59AM EDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 09:04AM EDT

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. - Authorities in Tennessee issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old girl, who is believed to be in Alabama with an armed man. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Elizabeth Thomas, of Columbia, may be in the Decatur, Alabama area with 50-year-old Tad Cummins, who investigators think is armed with two handguns. 

The two could be traveling in a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee plate 976-ZPT. 

Thomas was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. According to the TBI, she's described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5'5" tall. 

Decatur is about 3-and-a-half hours away from Atlanta, located in northern Alabama. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. 

NEXT: 64-year-old man dies in SW Atlanta house fire


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories