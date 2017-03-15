64-year-old man dies in southwest Atlanta apartment fire

- An early morning apartment fire in southwest Atlanta claimed the life of a 64-year-old man.

Man dead in SW Atl apt fire. Happened on Campbellton Rd. Live reports on @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/6brIUTo4He — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) March 15, 2017

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Venetian Hills complex located on Campbellton Road.

Responding firefighters said a number of victims had already evacuated from the building when they arrived on scene. Some residents went door-to-door notifying their neighbors about the fire, but others were forced to jump out windows to escape.

The 64-year-old victim was found in his bedroom, located on the second floor. He lived in the unit where the blaze broke out.

The victim had four roommates all who managed to escape.

Firefighters aren't sure what caused the blaze, which left 12 people homeless.

The Red Cross has come in to assist the victims, and a MARTA bus had to be used to keep people warm.