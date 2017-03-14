Water main break blocks busy DeKalb County intersection

- Officials in DeKalb County are spending early Wednesday morning repairing a water main break near a busy intersection.

The break happened Tuesday night along Beech Drive at Memorial Drive. County officials said a 36-inch main broke and caused a large cave-in at the intersection.

Beech Road is expected to be closed for the next few days and traffic cones are blocking the right turning lane on Memorial Drive at the intersection.

Officials said the water main was likely damaged by a contractor installing fiber optic cable.

