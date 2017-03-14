Dunwoody police warn residents of suspicious person

Dunwoody Police are urging residents to use caution after receiving a report of a suspicious man asking to come inside someone’s home.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the area of Vernon Springs Drive.

Police say an unidentified male told a resident that he had just been robbed and asked to enter his home to use the phone to call 911. The resident refused to open the open the door and told the suspect he would call 911 for him. Police say the suspect then took off running northbound on Vernon Springs Drive.

Police said they received no calls regarding a robbery.

The subject is described as a white male, 5'8" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve Under Armor shirt and blue jeans with a crew cut.

The suspect also had a neck tattoo and was carrying a green army backpack.

Police are urging residents to not let the suspect inside their homes and to contact 911.

