Man goes missing during trip to Atlanta

- The family of a missing man who disappeared while traveling to the Atlanta area is concerned for his welfare.

The mother of Austin Hart, 25, reported him missing after receiving a call from an unknown male advising them that Hart’s vehicle had been found at the intersection of Paines and Pelham in northwest Atlanta, but he could not be located.

The family says Hart left from Acworth around 1:30 p.m. on March 11th and hasn’t been heard from since. He last spoke with friends and family around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Hart is described as a thin, Caucasian male, about 5'6' tall and weighing 120 pounds, with short, brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, a gold and red Gold's Gym hoodie and a pair of jeans with black Vans shoes.

According to a missing flyer, Hart has a tattoo of a dagger on the inside of his right wrist and a small deer on his other. He also has an owl tattooed on his calf, a small black pentagon on his right ankle and another tattoo on his right shoulder that reads, "RIP Becky."

Anyone with information about Hart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-7239.

