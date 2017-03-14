Five more charged in MARTA murder case

Police have arrested and charged five additional people in connection with the November 2016 death of a man whose body was found in the truck of a car at the H.E. Holmes MARTA station.

On Tuesday, police said Jasper Green, Lamar Almon, Christopher Lockett, Quatez Clark and Joshua Rooks have all been charged with murder. They’re all scheduled to be arraigned on April 13, 2017, according to Fulton County court's online records.

Earlier in the investigation, police arrested of Xavier Gibson, 21, and Orlando Gibson, 27, who were both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.