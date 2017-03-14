Body found in trailer at Forest Park truck stop

FOREST PARK, Ga. - A woman's body has been found inside a trailer at a truck stop in Forest Park, according to police.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened and how the body ended up at the Sun Petro Truck Stop on Forest Parkway.

No further details were immediately available.

