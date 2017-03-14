Body found in trailer at Forest Park truck stop

- A woman's body has been found inside a trailer at a truck stop in Forest Park, according to police.

Natural causes or foul play? Police are trying determine what happened to woman found dead in trailer at Forest Park truck stop. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/7CwnbAOXAd — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) March 14, 2017

Investigators are trying to determine what happened and how the body ended up at the Sun Petro Truck Stop on Forest Parkway.

No further details were immediately available.

