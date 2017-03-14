Driver dead, students injured in Newtown County School bus accident

Kco Bort / Flickr
Kco Bort / Flickr

Posted:Mar 14 2017 11:06AM EDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 11:17AM EDT

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Monday evening a there was an accident involving a Newtown County school bus and a Nissan Maxima. 

The Nissan was turning left on Brown Bridge Road from Christian Road when authorities say it turned directly in front of the oncoming school bus. 

The driver of the car, Mark Griffin, was killed in the accident. The Newtown County Sheriff's Office says that there were only two students onboard at the time of the accident. The student only suffered minor injuries. 

The accident is being investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories