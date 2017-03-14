Airline cancellations pile up as storm disrupts travel plans

A major snowstorm is slamming the northeast, and that's having a major effect on travel across the country.

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The storm was expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

MORE: Nor'Easter hitting NYC region

Airlines canceled thousands of flights ahead of the storm, with more than 100 of them being canceled out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

If you are planning to travel to the northeast, be sure to call ahead and check to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled. For anyone flying out of Atlanta, you can check your flight status here.

Tracking service FlightAware.com said Monday afternoon that more than 1,500 flights on Monday and more than 4,600 on Tuesday had been canceled.

Southwest Airlines, which carries more domestic passengers than any other airline, has canceled more than 300 flights for Monday and nearly another 900 scheduled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

The major airlines are waiving ticket-change fees that range up to $200 for customers who want to change their travel plans. Restrictions vary by airline.

The nor'easter comes a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s. Spring officially starts on March 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.