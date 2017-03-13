Atlanta police cars damaged

- Windows on seven Atlanta police cruisers and an Atlanta police van were smashed in, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It happened just across the street from a police precinct.

The vehicles were parked in a lot at the corner of Peachtree Street and Pine Street. When officers got to work early Monday morning they discovered the smashed windows. A printing business adjacent to the lot also had a broken window.

WATCH: Shattered glass on Atlanta Police Department cars



Police said they saw a suspicious man near the parking lot and as they approached him, he got down on the road in the middle of the street and blocked traffic. As they got closer to him, police said they found glass in his beard, clothes and shoes.

Police arrested 46-year old Roy Tommie Jewel. He faces a number of felony charges including interference with government property.

Police said since the business next door also had a broken window, they don't believe he was targeting officers.

“We believe he was just trying to break windows and those happened to be in the right place at the time,” said Atlanta Police Major Scott Kreher.

NEXT ARTICLE: Henry County police search for gas station slider