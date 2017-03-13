Students, parents worried after racist social media post surfaces

- Aliyah Mickens is one of many North Cobb High School students offended by the social media post that has gone viral in the days since it was posted days March 9.

“It was about being afraid. It was just so disrespectful because it was threatening to us as African Americans,” said the 18-year-old student.

WATCH: Students say they are scared after a profanity-laced social media post surfaces



The post was saved with a screenshot by one offended student who then shared it, setting off a social media firestorm.

In a tirade littered with profanity and the “N” word, the male student referred to pulling “a Hitler” and exterminating Black people with a mass genocide.

FOX 5 News blurred the most offensive words, but it’s the kind of language that compelled scores of students to stay home Friday out of fear for their own safety.

“A lot of us didn't come because we just didn't want to take the risk. You just don't know what people are going to do these days with all this crazy stuff," said Kelvin Waweru, an 18-year-old senior.

April Morrell is the president of the North Cobb High School parent-teacher association. She said she met with high school administrators Monday afternoon to express hers and other parents concerns about the letter sent to parents last week about the student. In it, Principal Bucky Horton, called the behavior deplorable and said the behavior would not be condoned.

But Morrell said students and parents alike felt like school officials didn't take the threat seriously; that is until the meeting she had Monday afternoon at North Cobb High School.

“I cannot say anything other than we are under the impression that the student who made the post will not be allowed to return to North Cobb High School. I think that's a good thing for the safety of all of our students. It's not just a Black or White thing. It's about the safety and diversity of all of our students," Morrell said.

While Morrell is encouraged, other parents who met with the Cobb County NAACP late Monday still have questions and concerns about what discipline the student who wrote the post ultimately faces.

“A terroristic threat is a terroristic threat… not just here in Cobb County, but in our United States of America,” said parent Katherine Santos.

“The hatred that is in that boy's heart is going to follow him everywhere he goes. What's to stop him from coming back to school? Nothing. He needs a mental evaluation and criminal charges," said parent Ashley Bennet.

“If he does not come back to the school I will definitely feel like it's a safe place for me to learn again,” Mickens, a high school Senior, said.

Cobb County school officials declined to comment on camera, but did release a copy of the email Principal Horton sent to parents after school Monday. It reads:

“We want to always partner with you to provide open communication and assure you the safety of all students is our top priority. To that end, we want to inform you that we have completed the investigation into the offensive social media post. We want to make it clear that we took the matter very seriously and, in accordance with Cobb County School District disciplinary policies and procedures, we took appropriate action to maintain a safe environment for all students. We will not tolerate that type of behavior at North Cobb High School.

“We have said it before, but it is worth repeating: encourage your child to pass along any information relating to harmful behavior involving our students or school community.”

It was signed by the “North Cobb High School Administration.”

