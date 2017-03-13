Rome police officer arrested on drug, corruption charges

- A 15-year veteran of the Rome Police Department has been arrested on drug and corruption charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Ernest Cox, 39, after a six-month investigation into allegations of police corruption against him. Cox is charged with one count of trafficking marijuana, one count of violation of oath of office, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of bribery.

In October 2016, officials say they received a tip alleging police corruption, which prompted the criminal investigation.

Cox is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-624-1424.

