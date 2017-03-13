Infamous 86-year-old jewelry thief back in custody

- Legendary jewel thief, Doris Payne, is back in custody after failing to appear in court earlier this month.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Payne at her home in Atlanta on Monday. A bench warrant had been issued for her arrest after she failed to appear at an arraignment hearing for charges alleging that she took a nearly $2,000 necklace from Perimeter Mall in December 2016.

Payne had been released on bond prior to Monday's arrest.

The 86-year-old gained an international reputation after a documentary profiled her decades-long career in crime.

Payne is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.