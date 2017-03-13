Winter Weather Advisory issued for northeast Georgia

- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of northeast Georgia, starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

More winter weather possibilites for N GA. Only a cold rain for most of us tonight, but all turn cold mid week. pic.twitter.com/HAZLCV8qv8 — David Chandley (@DChandleyFOX5) March 13, 2017

The advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday and includes Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Lumpkin and White counties and the cities of Dahlonega and Cleveland. Those areas could see up to an inch of snow in elevated areas, especially above 2000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

The rest of north Georgia will be under a Wind Advisory on Tuesday for gusty winds up to 30 mph. The threat would be damage due to falling trees and large limbs.

Temperatures all week will be below the averages, with a hard freeze expected on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

A wintry mix of rain and snow is expected to begin at 8 p.m. with precipitation gradually changing to mainly snow after 10 p.m. With temperatures expected drop below 32 degrees overnight, roads could become slick, especially on overpasses and bridges.

A Windy Advisory is also effect in north and central Georgia until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Those in high elevations could see gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

After tonight's rain, the wind will howl on Tuesday. Watch for possible tree damage. pic.twitter.com/233rrTqf0v — David Chandley (@DChandleyFOX5) March 13, 2017

