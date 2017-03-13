44-year-old woman killed in Dalton house fire

- Fire officials are looking into a house fire that took the life of a 44-year-old woman in Whitfield County Sunday evening.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens and the Whitfield County Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire, but initial reports show the flames originated in the attic.

Firefighters were able to pull the victim from the scene and give her CPR, but she later passed away in a local hospital.

Fire investigators found no evidence of a working smoke alarm.

The house, located on Hill Road, was completely destroyed in the fire.