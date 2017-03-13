GA State Capitol reopens after suspicious package cleared

Posted:Mar 13 2017 08:30AM EDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 10:32AM EDT

ATLANTA - Authorities say the Georgia State Capitol has reopened Monday morning following an investigating into a suspicious bag found at the Jimmy Carter statue on Washington Street .

The investigation briefly halted operations as hazmat crews investigated some sort of green substance, authorities said, was inside the bag. A while later, officials said the situation was cleared and the building was reopened.

The bag was removed from the area, but detectives were seen, just before 9 a.m., checking out the hands of the statue.

Watch video from the scene 

A number of streets near the Capitol are closed, including Capitol Avenue, Memorial Drive and Mitchell Street. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. 

The Capitol is located at 206 Washington Street Southwest. 


