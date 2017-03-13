GA State Capitol reopens after suspicious package cleared

- Authorities say the Georgia State Capitol has reopened Monday morning following an investigating into a suspicious bag found at the Jimmy Carter statue on Washington Street .

The investigation briefly halted operations as hazmat crews investigated some sort of green substance, authorities said, was inside the bag. A while later, officials said the situation was cleared and the building was reopened.

GA State Capitol is open to the public with limited points access. — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) March 13, 2017

The bag was removed from the area, but detectives were seen, just before 9 a.m., checking out the hands of the statue.

Watch video from the scene

A number of streets near the Capitol are closed, including Capitol Avenue, Memorial Drive and Mitchell Street. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The Capitol is located at 206 Washington Street Southwest.