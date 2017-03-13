Tracking rain and unseasonably cold temperatures

- Colder than average, winter-like air moved in over the weekend - and it is here to stay this week!

Monday features cloudy skies, cold temperatures, and breezy east winds. By afternoon, patchy light rain showers will develop. The rain that falls during the day won't affect everyone. That will change Monday night as a cold front sweeps in from the west to bring steadier rain Monday evening and overnight.

Temperatures will remain above freezing, resulting in only cold rain for most of our area.

The cold rain won't necessarily be heavy, but it will be steady tonight. Moves out before sunrise Tues. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/VDrXk9ozPx — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) March 13, 2017

In far northeast Georgia in the higher elevations, it will be possible for a wintry mix or some snow to fall after midnight. However, travel impacts are not expected.

Precipitation will end before sunrise Tuesday. Skies will gradually clear during the day Tuesday.

Shall we talk about Wednesday morning wind chills? (ignoring it won't make it go away....) @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/kTEhYaoA7K — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) March 13, 2017

With clear and dry conditions heading into Wednesday, we'll reach the coldest combination of low temperatures and gusty winds. By Wednesday morning, wind chill values will likely be in the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will rebound to the 60s and 70s this weekend.