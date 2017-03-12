Apartment fire in Dekalb County damages at least four units

- Firefighters tell FOX5 at least four units were damaged after an apartment fire in Decatur. Thankfully, authorities say no one was injured.

Battalion Chief Doug Brown says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

BREAKING: Apartment fire at Woodland Hills in North Druid Hills, heavy smoke coming from building. No injuries reported. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/8xDsa4DKOK — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) March 13, 2017



According to the fire department, the flames started around 7:30pm Sunday night at 3417 North

Druid Hills road,

One resident told FOX 5 that she heard someone screaming from the apartment in the building next to hers. She saw flames gushing out the window and called 911.

