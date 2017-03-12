Apartment managers increase security after shootings in northeast Atlanta News Apartment managers increase security after shootings in northeast Atlanta Managers of a northeast Atlanta apartment complex say they are continuing to increase security measures after two deadly shootings. Two young men were shot and killed on and near the Edgewood Court apartments on Hardee Street within the last month. Police told FOX 5 they have made no arrests in the shooting death of a teenager Thursday. We're awaiting details of the status of the investigation in the homicide in February outside the complex, which left a man in his twenties dead. Neighbors hav

Managers of a northeast Atlanta apartment complex say they are continuing to increase security measures after two deadly shootings.



Two young men were shot and killed on and near the Edgewood Court apartments on Hardee Street within the last month. Police told FOX 5 they have made no arrests in the shooting death of a teenager Thursday. We're awaiting details of the status of the investigation in the homicide in February outside the complex, which left a man in his twenties dead.



Neighbors have been reeling since the tragedies.



Edgewood Court management sent the following statement to FOX 5 in regards to security measures:





H. J. Russell & Company continues to work to enhance safety and security and lessen the number of incidents at the Edgewood Court community.





Security measures include:



· Continuing to work with our outside security consultant - who provides counsel on our overall security approach and security practices - to identify other measures to reduce the number of incidents at the property



· Providing on-site security and more frequent patrols consisting of a police officer with a security officer



· Asking residents to be more vigilant by reporting suspicious activity to local police



· Strictly enforcing lease violations, conducting lease terminations for residents who violate the terms of our zero tolerance policy and advanced applicant screenings



· Issuing Criminal Trespass Warnings to non-residents that loiter on the property without permission







"Edgewood Court management is committed to providing the best in quality housing for our residents and ensuring that we have their best interest in mind. We continue working on lessening the number of incidents at Edgewood Court Apartments. We continue to work with our security consultant to find additional ways to mitigate crime in our community and to ensure our residents have a safe and comfortable place to live."





