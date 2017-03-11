Teenager shot and killed in Gwinnett County subdivision News Teenager shot and killed in Gwinnett County subdivision Gwinnett County Police are investigating who shot and killed a 19-year-old resident of the Shady Lane subdivision.

Police said shortly before 6 p.m., a number of youth were hanging out at the pool and tennis court area off of Grove Lake Street, when someone fired shots and struck 19-year-old Jacquorrius Madison.

Police said Madison was transported to a nearby hospital and died of his injuries.

Investigators interviewed a number of witnesses for several hours. They have not named a suspect or persons of interest.

Neighbors said they were shocked someone would commit a brutal crime in their quiet neighborhood.

"It's a sad situation. It's a matter to be concerned about," said one neighbor.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

