CVS employees, customer hide in storage room during robbery in DeKalb County

By: Marissa Mitchell

Posted:Mar 11 2017 10:37PM EST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 10:37PM EST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are trying to identify a man accused of robbing a CVS store in Decatur.

DeKalb County Police told FOX 5 News a masked man entered the store on Lawrenceville Highway Monday night and made off with two cash registers.

Meanwhile, all the employees and a customer hid inside a storage room. An employee told an officer the man may have had a gun since his hands were in his pocket.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Major Stephen Fore with DeKalb Police said everyone in the store took the right approach.

"They didn't escalate the situation by approaching him or trying to prevent him from doing what he intended to do," Fore said. "He may not have shown a weapon in this instance but that does not mean he may not escalate. As these crimes continue, they may get more violent so we would like to get him off the streets."

