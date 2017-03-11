Pickens High School football player killed in crash

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Pickens County have identified the teenager killed in a single-car accident Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Simonds, 16, was a sophomore at Pickens County High School. He played on the defensive line for Dragons Football.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened along Salem Church Road. The Georgia State Patrol will be conducting the investigation into the crash. Deputies said a passenger in the vehicle with Simonds was flown to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw. The passenger’s name was not released Saturday, but deputies identified him as a juvenile and said he was speaking to first responders at the scene.

School officials said there additional counselors on hand at Pickens High School on Monday for students and faculty.

The cause of the accident has not yet been released.

