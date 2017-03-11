Six Flags Over Georgia makes good on Patriots bet

- No diehard fan in Atlanta wants to be reminded about it, but Six Flags Over Georgia made good Saturday on a bet with Six Flags New England over the outcome of the Super Bowl, which pitted the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots.

The outcome of the game need not be rehashed, but the theme part reluctantly renamed its 240-foot tall swing ride, the Patriots SkyScreamer as part of the bet. The also served New England clam chowder.

WATCH: Falcons fans fill maiden voyage of the Patriots SkyScreamer



Of course, the Falcons appeared to have gotten the last laugh. Fans dressed in Atlanta Falcons shirts climbed aboard the ride and shouted “Rise Up” as they were being pulled up into the sky. Park President Dale Kaetzel was the sole rider wearing a Patriots jersey as part of the bet.

Six Flags Over Georgia is now open weekends through May 14 and opens daily during spring break during the first nine days of April. Summer operations begin May 20. For more go to sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

