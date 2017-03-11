Firefighters: Apartment blaze started as intentional pine straw fire

- About 12 people are without a home Saturday night after fire officials said a pine straw fire started by two juveniles spread to a nearby apartment building.

It happened just before noon on Saturday at the KRC Reserve Apartments located in the block of 4200 Hunters Club Lane near Norcross. Gwinnett County firefighters said residents found the small fire and tried to put it out with portable extinguisher before fire crews could arrive, but were not successful.

WATCH: Firefighters battle apartment fire



Firefighters said the blaze spread to the exterior wall of the apartment complex and into the attic. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to a few units, leaving them with some smoke and water damage, but the fire forced the power to be cut to the rest of the building.

Red Cross volunteers were at the scene helping the families in the complex find alternative places to stay.

Fire investigators said the two juveniles were released to their parents. No word on if the pair will be charged.