Hundreds shave their heads to fight childhood cancer

- Some Atlanta area noggins are as smooth as the Blarney Stone this weekend and it is all for a good cause, so go ahead and plant a kiss.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation hosted its annual fundraiser to childhood cancer research. Nearly 300 more bald heads are celebration St. Patrick’s Day as a result.

Saturday was the third day of shaving, this time at Meehan's Public House in Sandy Spring. Participant Sean Bennett of the team The RedHead Coalition got a clean shave from his son Scott after raising nearly $1,400 for the foundation.

WATCH: Sean get's a close shave from his son Scott during Saturday's St. Baldrick event

Participants were seeking to raise more than $375,000 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Ri Ra Irish Pub in Midtown and Fado Buckhead also held shaving celebrations the past few days.

The foundation said a child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes, of which, one in five will not survive. For more on the foundation visit stbaldricks.org.

