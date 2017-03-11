Officials install smoke alarms in Atlanta community

- Days after a fire destroyed a home on Olympia Way, the Atlanta Fire Department canvassed the community raising awareness about the importance of smoke alarms.

"A lot of times the battery will be bad or a family will wait to get around to fixing it," Captain Arzell Bostick said. "You can't do that. It can make the difference between life and death."

Back on March 3rd, Fire officials say a home with 13 people inside caught on fire. Luckily, no one was hurt, but authorities say the smoke alarm wasn't working.

Linda Headspeth told FOX 5 her family lived in the home for 42 years.

"We've been staying here so long," Headspeth said. " It's the only place we've ever called home."

Authorities told FOX 5 they are hoping this initiative will help keep the community safe.

