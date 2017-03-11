Several Atlanta road closures for St. Patrick's Day parade

- Several roads have been closed in Midtown Atlanta as thousands are expected to attend Saturday’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade starts at noon at Peachtree and 16th streets. Marchers will then travel south along Peachtree to 5th Street.

The festivities will feature the world's largest walking Irish flag and a special appearance from BMX athlete, Bo Wade, along with live music and food.

Road closures in the area will last between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Congressman John Lewis will serve as this year's Grand Marshal.

The Atlanta Police Department will be on hand to ensure the event remains peaceful.

