Ga.'s Muslim community hosts 'Visit a Mosque Day'

- Muslim communities across Georgia plan to host the second annual "Visit a Mosque Day."

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says the event is scheduled for Saturday. The group says more than 20 mosques in the state will open their doors for tours, a presentation about Muslim beliefs and practices and question-and-answer sessions.

During last year's event, the group said thousands of Georgians visited mosques in different cities.

Because of threatening messages sent to four Georgia mosques last month, organizers are encouraging participating mosques to ensure that local law enforcement agents are present.

