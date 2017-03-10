U.S. Marshal's Office: Dangerous criminal may be in Atlanta area

- The U.S. Marshal’s Office said they are searching for a man who has a dangerous rap sheet and should be behind bars.

Instead, the feds said he was mistakenly released from jail and may be hiding in the metro Atlanta area.

Federal authorities told FOX 5 News 37-year-old Kamali Rives was mistakenly set free by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

The Fulton County Jail said this happened after they transferred him there.

U.S. Marshals said Rives pled guilty to 23 counts of fraud and aggravated ID theft against banks and car dealerships totaling $2 million. He also has a history of weapons and assault charges according to officials.

There is a cash reward for his arrest from both Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

NEXT ARTICLE: Police: Man arrested for saying he was officer during traffic stop